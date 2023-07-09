Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Carmen Mlodzinski. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 36 walks while hitting .274.
- In 56.9% of his 72 games this season, Perdomo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (6.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30.6% of his games this season, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (43.1%), including five games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.219
|AVG
|.347
|.320
|OBP
|.456
|.336
|SLG
|.516
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|19
|27/19
|K/BB
|18/17
|5
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Mlodzinski will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- In nine appearances this season, he has a 2.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .211 against him.
