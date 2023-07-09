The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy and his .480 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Carmen Mlodzinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .251.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in 32 of 56 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (21.4%).

He has gone deep in two of 56 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 10 games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (41.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 23 .273 AVG .217 .316 OBP .337 .436 SLG .246 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 6 27/7 K/BB 13/10 14 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings