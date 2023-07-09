Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy and his .480 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Carmen Mlodzinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Pirates.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .251.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in 32 of 56 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in two of 56 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 10 games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (41.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|.273
|AVG
|.217
|.316
|OBP
|.337
|.436
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|27/7
|K/BB
|13/10
|14
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.40 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Mlodzinski will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- He has a 2.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .211 against him over his nine appearances this season.
