The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Carmen Mlodzinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski

Carmen Mlodzinski TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .267 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

In 67.9% of his games this year (53 of 78), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

Gurriel has driven in a run in 32 games this season (41.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (35.9%), including seven multi-run games (9.0%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 35 .270 AVG .262 .329 OBP .309 .553 SLG .440 25 XBH 13 9 HR 6 32 RBI 22 34/13 K/BB 23/8 2 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings