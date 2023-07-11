As of December 31, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the league.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 10 Cardinals games last season hit the over.

Arizona averaged 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 21st, surrendering 348.9 yards per game.

The Cardinals won only one game at home last season, but three on the road.

Arizona won just one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won just one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.

Murray also ran for 418 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.

In 12 games a season ago, Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

In 17 games last year, Isaiah Simmons registered 4.0 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

Odds are current as of July 11 at 5:28 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.