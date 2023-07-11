Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (seventh, 19.6 points per game) and Brittney Griner (fifth, 19.9) -- hit the court when the Las Vegas Aces (17-2) host the Phoenix Mercury (4-14) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and AZFamily.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Aces

Phoenix's 77 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 78.9 Las Vegas allows.

Phoenix has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

The Mercury are 4-7 when they shoot better than 42.2% from the field.

Phoenix is knocking down 31.2% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 33.9% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mercury are 2-1 in games when the team hits more than 33.9% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 5.2 boards per contest.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury are putting up 75.3 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 1.7 fewer points than their average for the season (77).

In its last 10 games, Phoenix is giving up 84.5 points per game, compared to its season average of 85.2 points allowed.

The Mercury are making 5.8 treys per contest in their last 10 games, which is 0.6 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (6.4). In addition, they own a worse three-point percentage over their past 10 games (29.7%) compared to their season average from beyond the arc (31.2%).

Mercury Injuries