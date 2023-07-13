Wimbledon is nearing its apex, as Elina Svitolina (No. 76) and Marketa Vondrousova (No. 42) will battle it out in the semifinals on Thursday, July 13.

The Svitolina-Vondrousova match can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Elina Svitolina vs. Marketa Vondrousova Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Svitolina vs. Vondrousova Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Svitolina defeated No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2.

In the Viking Classic Birmingham, Svitolina's last tournament, she was beaten 2-6, 0-6 by No. 57-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova on June 19 in the round of 32 round.

Vondrousova is coming off a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

On June 24, Vondrousova was defeated by No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari, 6-7, 1-6, in the quarterfinal of Bett1open, her last tournament.

Vondrousova and Svitolina have matched up two times in the last five years, and Vondrousova has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 6-3, 6-1 win for Vondrousova at the Olympic Games on July 29, 2021, the last time these two went head to head.

Vondrousova and Svitolina have played four sets, and Vondrousova has come out on top in all of them.

Vondrousova and Svitolina have matched up for 31 total games, with Vondrousova securing the win in 24 games and Svitolina being victorious in seven.

Svitolina vs. Vondrousova Odds and Probabilities

Elina Svitolina Marketa Vondrousova +110 Odds to Win Match -135 +450 Odds to Win Tournament - 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 39.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.3

