Friday, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Pirates) he went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .234 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks.
  • In 26 of 52 games this year (50.0%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
  • In 9.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In 38.5% of his games this season (20 of 52), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 23
.273 AVG .193
.309 OBP .239
.477 SLG .313
10 XBH 6
3 HR 2
9 RBI 7
19/4 K/BB 20/5
2 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios (8-6) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.50 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
  • The 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
