Friday, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Pirates) he went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .234 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks.

In 26 of 52 games this year (50.0%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).

In 9.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 38.5% of his games this season (20 of 52), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .273 AVG .193 .309 OBP .239 .477 SLG .313 10 XBH 6 3 HR 2 9 RBI 7 19/4 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 3

