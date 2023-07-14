Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Pirates) he went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .234 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks.
- In 26 of 52 games this year (50.0%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
- In 9.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 38.5% of his games this season (20 of 52), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.273
|AVG
|.193
|.309
|OBP
|.239
|.477
|SLG
|.313
|10
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|19/4
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (8-6) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.50 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
