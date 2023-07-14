Christian Walker is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Pirates.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .265.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 15th in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 55 of 87 games this year (63.2%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (28.7%).

He has gone deep in 17 games this season (19.5%), homering in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 42.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (48.3%), including three multi-run games (3.4%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .268 AVG .263 .354 OBP .316 .554 SLG .469 26 XBH 19 11 HR 7 29 RBI 29 34/22 K/BB 31/13 3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings