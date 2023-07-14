Christian Walker is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Pirates.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .265.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 15th in slugging.
  • Walker has gotten a hit in 55 of 87 games this year (63.2%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (28.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 17 games this season (19.5%), homering in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Walker has picked up an RBI in 42.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 42 games this year (48.3%), including three multi-run games (3.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 40
.268 AVG .263
.354 OBP .316
.554 SLG .469
26 XBH 19
11 HR 7
29 RBI 29
34/22 K/BB 31/13
3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • The 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.