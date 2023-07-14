Corbin Carroll is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Pirates.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 90 hits and an OBP of .369, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 70.2% of his 84 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.6% of them.

He has gone deep in 17 games this season (20.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 32 games this season (38.1%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 of 84 games this season, and more than once 17 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 36 .276 AVG .313 .351 OBP .392 .517 SLG .597 20 XBH 21 10 HR 8 27 RBI 21 38/16 K/BB 29/16 10 SB 16

