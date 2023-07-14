Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Pirates.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 90 hits and an OBP of .369, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season.
- He ranks 14th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 70.2% of his 84 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in 17 games this season (20.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32 games this season (38.1%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 84 games this season, and more than once 17 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|36
|.276
|AVG
|.313
|.351
|OBP
|.392
|.517
|SLG
|.597
|20
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|21
|38/16
|K/BB
|29/16
|10
|SB
|16
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Berrios (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and 34th in K/9 (8.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.