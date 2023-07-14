Friday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (50-41) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-39) at Rogers Centre has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on July 14.

The Blue Jays will look to Jose Berrios (8-6) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (5-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 23, or 51.1%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.9 runs per game (449 total).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule