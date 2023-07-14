The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+145). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -175 +145 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their previous 10 games.

The past 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 23 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona is 4-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 41 of its 91 chances.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-4-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-24 26-15 20-16 32-23 37-27 15-12

