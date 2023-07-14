How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Friday at Rogers Centre against Jose Berrios, who will start for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 7:07 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 105 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Arizona is sixth in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored 449 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.317 WHIP this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson (5-5) for his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in three innings pitched against the New York Mets on Friday, July 7.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Nelson has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Kodai Senga
|7/6/2023
|Mets
|L 9-0
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/7/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-3
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|7/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Mitch Keller
|7/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|7/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|José Berríos
|7/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Kevin Gausman
|7/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.