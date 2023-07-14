When the Toronto Blue Jays (50-41) and Arizona Diamondbacks (52-39) face off at Rogers Centre on Friday, July 14, Jose Berrios will get the call for the Blue Jays, while the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the hill. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +145 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (8-6, 3.50 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (5-5, 5.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Diamondbacks and Blue Jays game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (+145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $24.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Corbin Carroll hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 34, or 55.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 5-4 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 23, or 51.1%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+120) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +375 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.