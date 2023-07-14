Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays on July 14, 2023
Player props are available for Bo Bichette and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 90 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.
- He has a slash line of .292/.369/.552 on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has recorded 87 hits with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.336/.512 so far this season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Berrios Stats
- Jose Berrios (8-6) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 19th start of the season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th.
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 30
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 24
|6.0
|6
|3
|2
|8
|2
|at Marlins
|Jun. 19
|4.0
|8
|5
|5
|4
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 14
|7.2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 15 walks and 52 RBI (121 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .314/.343/.494 so far this season.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 7
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 94 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .274/.344/.443 so far this season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
