Player props are available for Bo Bichette and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 90 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.369/.552 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Mets Jul. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has recorded 87 hits with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.336/.512 so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 9 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 5 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Berrios Stats

Jose Berrios (8-6) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 6 7.0 1 0 0 6 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 6.0 5 4 4 8 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 24 6.0 6 3 2 8 2 at Marlins Jun. 19 4.0 8 5 5 4 1 at Orioles Jun. 14 7.2 3 0 0 5 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 15 walks and 52 RBI (121 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .314/.343/.494 so far this season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 7 3-for-6 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 94 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .274/.344/.443 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

