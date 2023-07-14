Friday, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-4.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .288 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Rivera has recorded a hit in 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (31.9%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Rivera has an RBI in 15 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 42.6% of his games this year (20 of 47), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .247 AVG .333 .244 OBP .384 .318 SLG .423 4 XBH 7 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 17/0 K/BB 17/7 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings