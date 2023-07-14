Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-4.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .288 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Rivera has recorded a hit in 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (31.9%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Rivera has an RBI in 15 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 42.6% of his games this year (20 of 47), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.247
|AVG
|.333
|.244
|OBP
|.384
|.318
|SLG
|.423
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|17/0
|K/BB
|17/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Berrios (8-6) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
