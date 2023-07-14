Evan Longoria is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 7, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .237 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (23 of 46), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 11 games this season, he has homered (23.9%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 16 games this year (34.8%), Longoria has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season (43.5%), including three multi-run games (6.5%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .264 AVG .209 .304 OBP .303 .597 SLG .448 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 26/5 K/BB 23/9 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings