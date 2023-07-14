Friday, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 8 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-2.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .267 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Moreno has had a hit in 37 of 65 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (24.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 65 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 30.8% of his games this season, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 15 of 65 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 27
.296 AVG .232
.339 OBP .279
.339 SLG .347
5 XBH 7
0 HR 2
12 RBI 14
25/9 K/BB 25/6
3 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
  • The 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
