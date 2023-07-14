Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 8 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-2.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .267 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Moreno has had a hit in 37 of 65 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (24.6%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 65 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.8% of his games this season, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 15 of 65 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|27
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.339
|OBP
|.279
|.339
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|25/9
|K/BB
|25/6
|3
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
