Geraldo Perdomo is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Pirates.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 37 walks while batting .271.

Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

Perdomo has had an RBI in 22 games this year (30.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (43.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 31 .215 AVG .347 .320 OBP .456 .331 SLG .516 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 14 RBI 19 27/20 K/BB 18/17 6 SB 5

