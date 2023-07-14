Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Pirates.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 37 walks while batting .271.
- Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Perdomo has had an RBI in 22 games this year (30.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (43.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|31
|.215
|AVG
|.347
|.320
|OBP
|.456
|.331
|SLG
|.516
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|19
|27/20
|K/BB
|18/17
|6
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (8-6) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.50 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
