Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake McCarthy returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue JaysJuly 14 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-4.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .246.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in 32 of 57 games this season (56.1%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (21.1%).
- In 57 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 10 games this year (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|23
|.263
|AVG
|.217
|.306
|OBP
|.337
|.421
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|29/7
|K/BB
|13/10
|14
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and 34th in K/9 (8.4).
