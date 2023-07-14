Friday, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Pirates) he went 1-for-4 with a double.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.494) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Marte is batting .294 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Marte has had a hit in 63 of 83 games this year (75.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (27.7%).

In 18.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this year (34.9%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 of 83 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .285 AVG .287 .360 OBP .367 .479 SLG .510 18 XBH 15 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 32/18 K/BB 29/18 3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings