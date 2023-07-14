Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue JaysJuly 14 at 7:07 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 59th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • Gurriel has picked up a hit in 67.1% of his 79 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.1% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 14 games this season (17.7%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 40.5% of his games this season, Gurriel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 35
.264 AVG .262
.322 OBP .309
.540 SLG .440
25 XBH 13
9 HR 6
32 RBI 22
34/13 K/BB 23/8
2 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.