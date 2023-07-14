Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue JaysJuly 14 at 7:07 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 59th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 67.1% of his 79 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in 14 games this season (17.7%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.5% of his games this season, Gurriel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|35
|.264
|AVG
|.262
|.322
|OBP
|.309
|.540
|SLG
|.440
|25
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|22
|34/13
|K/BB
|23/8
|2
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.