The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .531 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .236 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks.

Thomas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (9.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (24.5%), with more than one RBI in three of them (5.7%).

He has scored in 20 of 53 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 24 .273 AVG .198 .309 OBP .242 .477 SLG .326 10 XBH 7 3 HR 2 9 RBI 7 19/4 K/BB 22/5 2 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings