The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert square off against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 170 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .493 slugging percentage.

The Braves are second in MLB with a .271 batting average.

Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (508 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves' .340 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Atlanta has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.252).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 103 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 268 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 382 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.367 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Strider is looking to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Strider is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (5-8) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, July 6.

He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Lynn has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays W 6-1 Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays L 10-4 Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox W 9-0 Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/21/2023 Brewers - Away - -

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home Jesse Scholtens Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Home Dylan Cease Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Charlie Morton 7/15/2023 Braves - Away Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 7/16/2023 Braves - Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets - Away - Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets - Away - José Quintana 7/20/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/21/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan

