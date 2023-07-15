Saturday, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt, with the first pitch at 3:07 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-3.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Rogers Centre

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .163.

This year, Kelly has posted at least one hit in five of 14 games (35.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Kelly has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 .037 AVG .375 .071 OBP .389 .037 SLG .625 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 9/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

