Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 15
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, July 15 at 3:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Read More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .262 with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 55 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In 19.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has driven home a run in 37 games this year (42.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 42 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.268
|AVG
|.256
|.354
|OBP
|.309
|.554
|SLG
|.457
|26
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|29
|34/22
|K/BB
|32/13
|3
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (118 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 12th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third.
