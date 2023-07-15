The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 92 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which lead Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 85 games this season, with at least two hits in 29.4% of those games.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 85), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.6% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs 17 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 37 .276 AVG .319 .351 OBP .395 .517 SLG .594 20 XBH 21 10 HR 8 27 RBI 21 38/16 K/BB 30/16 10 SB 16

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings