Saturday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (51-41) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-40) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET on July 15.

The probable pitchers are Kevin Gausman (7-5) for the Blue Jays and Zac Gallen (11-3) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its foes are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 14 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (451 total).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule