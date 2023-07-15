Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will look to get to Zac Gallen when he starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+135). The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Time: 3:07 PM ET

TV: SNET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -160 +135 8 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The past 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 23, or 50%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona is 5-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of its 92 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-24 26-16 20-16 32-24 37-28 15-12

