How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
The Toronto Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield will hit the field against Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre on Saturday, with the first pitch at 3:07 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 106 home runs.
- Arizona is seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- Arizona has scored 451 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Arizona has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.325 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (11-3) will make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- Gallen has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Mets
|L 9-0
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/7/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-3
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|7/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Mitch Keller
|7/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|7/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|José Berríos
|7/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Kevin Gausman
|7/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Ben Lively
