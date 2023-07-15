Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (51-41) will face off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-40) at Rogers Centre on Saturday, July 15. First pitch is scheduled for 3:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +130 odds to upset. A 7.5-run total has been listed for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (7-5, 3.03 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (11-3, 3.04 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 35 (56.5%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 17-14 record (winning 54.8% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 23, or 50%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won five of 12 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +375 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.