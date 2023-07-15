The Toronto Blue Jays (51-41) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-40) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

The Blue Jays will call on Kevin Gausman (7-5) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (11-3).

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (7-5, 3.03 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (11-3, 3.04 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts over 118 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday, July 8 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 3.04 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing batters.

Gallen has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gallen will try to go five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

Gausman (7-5) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 3.03 ERA this season with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.03), 23rd in WHIP (1.133), and third in K/9 (11.9).

