The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic is in progress, and after the second round Emily Kristine Pedersen is in fifth place at -8.

Looking to wager on Emily Kristine Pedersen at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Emily Kristine Pedersen Insights

Pedersen has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Pedersen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Pedersen has finished in the top five in one of her past five events.

Pedersen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Pedersen has made the cut five times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -5 265 0 17 2 2 $354,081

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

In Pedersen's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished among the top five once. Her average finish has been 33rd.

Pedersen made the cut in each of her two most recent entries to this event.

Pedersen finished fifth in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,642 yards.

The courses that Pedersen has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,546 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

Pedersen's Last Time Out

Pedersen was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.14-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 64th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Pedersen was better than 46% of the competitors (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Pedersen shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Pedersen recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.6).

Pedersen's three birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (3.5).

In that last competition, Pedersen had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Pedersen finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Pedersen carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Pedersen Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Pedersen's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.