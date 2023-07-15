Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 15
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on July 15 at 3:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .271 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- In 57.6% of his games this season (38 of 66), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 4.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has driven home a run in 21 games this season (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 16 of 66 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|28
|.296
|AVG
|.242
|.339
|OBP
|.287
|.339
|SLG
|.384
|5
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|15
|25/9
|K/BB
|26/6
|3
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (118 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (7-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.03), 23rd in WHIP (1.133), and third in K/9 (11.9).
