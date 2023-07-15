Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 15
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 126 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 15 at 3:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .268 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 38 walks.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (41 of 74), with at least two hits 18 times (24.3%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|32
|.215
|AVG
|.337
|.320
|OBP
|.449
|.331
|SLG
|.500
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|19
|27/20
|K/BB
|18/18
|6
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.03), 23rd in WHIP (1.133), and third in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
