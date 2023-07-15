Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 15 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .241.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in 32 of 58 games this season (55.2%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.7%).

He has hit a home run in two of 58 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 23 games this season (39.7%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 24 .263 AVG .205 .306 OBP .322 .421 SLG .233 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 6 29/7 K/BB 15/10 14 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings