Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 15
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on July 15 at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .860, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .495 this season.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 76.2% of his 84 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (17.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.5% of his games this season, Marte has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 54.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.285
|AVG
|.288
|.360
|OBP
|.370
|.479
|SLG
|.513
|18
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|32/18
|K/BB
|30/19
|3
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 12th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third.
