Following the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Nicolai Hojgaard is in seventh at -7.

Nicolai Hojgaard Insights

Hojgaard has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in two of his last 14 rounds played.

Hojgaard has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Hojgaard has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 24 -8 254 0 6 1 2 $647,301

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In Hojgaard's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been seventh.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Hojgaard finished seventh when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-70 course measures 7,237 yards this week, 236 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The Renaissance Club is 7,237 yards, 183 yards shorter than the average course Hojgaard has played in the past year (7,420).

Hojgaard's Last Time Out

Hojgaard was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 87th percentile of competitors.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 67th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hojgaard shot better than 65% of the competitors (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Hojgaard recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hojgaard carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Hojgaard carded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent competition, Hojgaard's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Hojgaard finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic registering a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hojgaard recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hojgaard's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.