The 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky will have Peter Malnati as part of the field from July 13-16 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,328-yard course, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 at stake.

Peter Malnati Insights

Malnati has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Malnati has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Malnati has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Malnati has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 31 -6 280 0 12 1 2 $1.3M

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Malnati's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 20th.

Malnati has made the cut two times in his previous five entries in this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set for a longer 7,328 yards.

Golfers at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) have averaged a score of -12 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Malnati will take to the 7,328-yard course this week at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,280 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Malnati's Last Time Out

Malnati was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.5 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was below average, putting him in the 26th percentile of the field.

Malnati shot better than 85% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Malnati failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Malnati had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.6).

Malnati's three birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average of 6.4.

At that last competition, Malnati's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Malnati finished the John Deere Classic outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with four on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Malnati finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Malnati Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

