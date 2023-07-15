The Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Yannik Paul is currently in fifth place with a score of -5.

Looking to wager on Yannik Paul at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Yannik Paul Insights

Paul has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey four times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 17 rounds.

Paul has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Paul has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

Paul has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Paul has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 33 -2 227 0 4 1 1 $107,503

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Paul played this event was in 2023, and he finished fifth.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,020 yards in the past year, while The Renaissance Club is set for a longer 7,237 yards.

The courses that Paul has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,290 yards, while The Renaissance Club will be at 7,237 yards this week.

Paul's Last Time Out

Paul was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 65th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.29 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which placed him in the 24th percentile among all competitors.

Paul was better than 65% of the field at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Paul recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Paul recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

Paul recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that most recent outing, Paul's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 15 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.7).

Paul ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Paul finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Paul Odds to Win: +4000

All statistics in this article reflect Paul's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

