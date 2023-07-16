Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .259 with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 16th in slugging.
- In 61.8% of his 89 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- In 19.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (41.6%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (14.6%).
- In 42 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.268
|AVG
|.250
|.354
|OBP
|.303
|.554
|SLG
|.446
|26
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|29
|34/22
|K/BB
|32/13
|3
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 118 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.24 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, July 7, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.24), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 24th in K/9 (9.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.