Sunday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (52-41) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-41) at Rogers Centre should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Blue Jays taking home the win. Game time is at 1:37 PM ET on July 16.

The probable starters are Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) for the Blue Jays and Tommy Henry (5-1) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 2-7-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have won in 23, or 48.9%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 4-6 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (453 total).

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule