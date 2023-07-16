The Toronto Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield will take the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Blue Jays (-165). The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -165 +140 9 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 2-7-1 in their last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 23 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a record of 4-6 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of its 93 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-24 26-17 20-17 32-24 37-29 15-12

