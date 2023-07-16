Yusei Kikuchi takes the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 106 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Arizona ranks eighth in the majors with a .426 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 453 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.328 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (5-1) will make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, July 6, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has six quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Henry has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 7/8/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Kyle Nelson Mitch Keller 7/9/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Zach Davies Carmen Mlodzinski 7/14/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Ryne Nelson José Berríos 7/15/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Chris Bassitt 7/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tommy Henry Yusei Kikuchi 7/18/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/19/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/20/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/21/2023 Reds - Away - Ben Lively 7/22/2023 Reds - Away - -

