Player prop bet options for Bo Bichette, Corbin Carroll and others are available when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped 26 bases.

He's slashed .291/.366/.544 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has put up 93 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.361/.489 on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Kikuchi Stats

Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 18 starts, Kikuchi has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.24), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 24th in K/9 (9.3).

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 6 5.0 8 4 4 4 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 4.1 7 5 5 7 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Marlins Jun. 20 6.0 2 0 0 6 0 at Orioles Jun. 15 4.2 6 2 2 7 2

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 124 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 15 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .315/.343/.497 slash line on the year.

Bichette has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 14 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 7 3-for-6 1 0 0 4 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 96 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .274/.344/.447 so far this year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 14 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0

