Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays on July 16, 2023
Player prop bet options for Bo Bichette, Corbin Carroll and others are available when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped 26 bases.
- He's slashed .291/.366/.544 so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has put up 93 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .283/.361/.489 on the season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Yusei Kikuchi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Kikuchi Stats
- Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 19th start of the season.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- In 18 starts, Kikuchi has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.24), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 24th in K/9 (9.3).
Kikuchi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 1
|4.1
|7
|5
|5
|7
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 25
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|2
|at Marlins
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 15
|4.2
|6
|2
|2
|7
|2
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 124 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 15 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .315/.343/.497 slash line on the year.
- Bichette has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 14
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 7
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 96 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .274/.344/.447 so far this year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 14
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
