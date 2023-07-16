The Arizona Diamondbacks (52-41) hope to end their three-game losing run versus the Toronto Blue Jays (52-41), at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) to the mound, while Tommy Henry (5-1) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (7-3, 4.24 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (5-1, 3.75 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the New York Mets, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

The 25-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.

Henry has recorded six quality starts this season.

Henry is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays' Kikuchi (7-3) will make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, July 7, when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, a 3.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.286 in 18 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 18 starts this season, Kikuchi has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.24), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 24th in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

