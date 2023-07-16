Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Evan Longoria (.387 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .245 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (24 of 48), with at least two hits nine times (18.8%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (22.9%, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Longoria has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 48 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.264
|AVG
|.225
|.304
|OBP
|.313
|.597
|SLG
|.451
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|26/5
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (118 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, July 7, the lefty threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.286 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
