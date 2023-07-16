The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .441 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .271 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 38 of 66 games this year (57.6%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (25.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (31.8%), with two or more RBI in four of them (6.1%).

In 16 of 66 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 28 .296 AVG .242 .339 OBP .287 .339 SLG .384 5 XBH 8 0 HR 3 12 RBI 15 25/9 K/BB 26/6 3 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings