Heading into round four at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy is in the lead with a score of -13. Watch as the action continues from The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Start Time: 1:45 AM ET

1:45 AM ET Venue: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards

Par 70/7,237 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel

Genesis Scottish Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Rory McIlroy 1st -13 64-66-67 Joohyung Kim 2nd -12 66-65-67 Tommy Fleetwood 3rd -11 70-66-63 Brian Harman 3rd -11 67-65-67 Scottie Scheffler 5th -10 68-65-67

Genesis Scottish Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 3:35 AM ET Hole 1 Shane Lowry (-10/5th), Scottie Scheffler (-10/5th), Byeong-Hun An (-10/5th) 3:24 AM ET Hole 1 Tom Hoge (-9/10th), Harry Hall (-9/10th), Max Homa (-9/10th) 3:02 AM ET Hole 1 Sebastian Soderberg (-8/13th), Xander Schauffele (-7/18th), Tyrrell Hatton (-8/13th) 2:07 AM ET Hole 10 Wyndham Clark (-5/39th), Romain Langasque (-5/39th), Joost Luiten (-5/39th) 2:40 AM ET Hole 10 Justin Thomas (-4/52nd), Matt Wallace (-4/52nd), Min Woo Lee (-4/52nd) 3:13 AM ET Hole 1 Joakim Lagergren (-8/13th), David Lingmerth (-8/13th), Robert MacIntyre (-8/13th) 2:51 AM ET Hole 1 Davis Riley (-7/18th), Viktor Hovland (-7/18th), Ryan Fox (-7/18th) 1:56 AM ET Hole 10 Alexander Bjork (-5/39th), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (-5/39th), Will Gordon (-5/39th) 2:40 AM ET Hole 1 Thorbjorn Olesen (-7/18th), Rickie Fowler (-7/18th), Luke List (-7/18th) 2:29 AM ET Hole 1 Padraig Harrington (-7/18th), Sam Burns (-7/18th), Maximilian Kieffer (-7/18th)

