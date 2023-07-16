Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (batting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .276 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 38 walks.
- Perdomo has had a hit in 42 of 75 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 19 times (25.3%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (6.7%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has driven home a run in 22 games this season (29.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 42.7% of his games this season (32 of 75), with two or more runs five times (6.7%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|33
|.215
|AVG
|.353
|.320
|OBP
|.459
|.331
|SLG
|.510
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|19
|27/20
|K/BB
|18/18
|6
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (7-3) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.24 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Friday, July 7 against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.286 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th.
