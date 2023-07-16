On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (batting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .276 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 38 walks.

Perdomo has had a hit in 42 of 75 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 19 times (25.3%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (6.7%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has driven home a run in 22 games this season (29.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 42.7% of his games this season (32 of 75), with two or more runs five times (6.7%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 33 .215 AVG .353 .320 OBP .459 .331 SLG .510 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 14 RBI 19 27/20 K/BB 18/18 6 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings