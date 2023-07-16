After going 2-for-3 with two RBI in his most recent game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .247 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 18 walks.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 33 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 59 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (18.6%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (39.0%), including three games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 25 .263 AVG .224 .306 OBP .341 .421 SLG .250 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 8 29/7 K/BB 16/11 14 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings